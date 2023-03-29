Thank you for Reading.

ROGER LEE FIELDS, 74, Tornado, WV, died Tue., Mar. 14, 2023, at home, after a short illness, son of late Bradford & Ethel Edens Fields. Also predeceased by: sibs., Ida Haynes, James & Stanley Fields.

Survivors: wife of 53 yrs., Vicky Barton Fields; children, Tawnya (Craig) Mosteller, Joshua (Tara), Isaiah (Alexis) & Caleb (Kayla) Fields; nine grandchildren.

