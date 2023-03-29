Roger Lee Fields Mar 29, 2023 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGER LEE FIELDS, 74, Tornado, WV, died Tue., Mar. 14, 2023, at home, after a short illness, son of late Bradford & Ethel Edens Fields. Also predeceased by: sibs., Ida Haynes, James & Stanley Fields.Survivors: wife of 53 yrs., Vicky Barton Fields; children, Tawnya (Craig) Mosteller, Joshua (Tara), Isaiah (Alexis) & Caleb (Kayla) Fields; nine grandchildren.He worked as a mechanic for many years.Viewing 1pm, 2pm service Sat., Mar. 18, Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, by Craig Barton. Burial in Floral Hills Garden of Memorials, Sissonville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News CHURCH LISTINGS Sheriff department makes drug arrest Lincoln County Board of Education names interim Superintendent Wind damages Hamlin PK-8 roof Couple charged with child neglect Lincoln County Records BACK IN TIME LCHS education students place in conference Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.