ROGER DALE "ROBIN" COOK, 69, a lifetime resident of Blair, WV departed this life on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.Graveside service 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21 at Danville Memorial Park on Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.