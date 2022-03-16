Roger Dale Caldwell Mar 16, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROGER DALE CALDWELL, 69, Midkiff, WV, died Wed., Mar. 2, 2022. Husband of June Caldwell. No service held. Koontz funeral Home, Hamlin, assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Logan makes history, wins first state title in girls hoops Capito, Manchin announce new school bus funding FFA, 4-H host show and sale CONTACT providing services in Lincoln County Election questionnaires being sent to local candidates LINCOLN COUNTY MARRIAGES Herd softball takes two at March Madness CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.