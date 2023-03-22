Rodney Dean Buckley Mar 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RODNEY DEAN BUCKLEY, 57, Harts, WV, died Tue., Mar. 14, 2023, at home; born July 11, 1965, in Columbus, OH, son of Tracy & late Ernestine Dials.Add'l. survivors: wife of 40 yrs., Drema Buckley; children, Tiffany (Tehron), Charity (Carnell), Brandon (Liz), Corey (Ada); bros., Richard (Darla), Donald (Debra); seven grandchildren.Viewing 2pm Thur., 11am service Fri., Mar. 17, at his home in Harts, by Ginger Dials, with Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville assisting. Burial in Johnie Adams Cem., Harts. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Marshall Hall of Famer Milhoan dead at 84 CHURCH LISTINGS County Commission hear community updates Lincoln County Records LCCOP board submits meeting minutes Mitigation after historic flooding proves effective in recent storms Lions of Alum Creek are International Lions Ranger man charged with arson for Harts fire Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.