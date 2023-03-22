Thank you for Reading.

RODNEY DEAN BUCKLEY, 57, Harts, WV, died Tue., Mar. 14, 2023, at home; born July 11, 1965, in Columbus, OH, son of Tracy & late Ernestine Dials.

Add'l. survivors: wife of 40 yrs., Drema Buckley; children, Tiffany (Tehron), Charity (Carnell), Brandon (Liz), Corey (Ada); bros., Richard (Darla), Donald (Debra); seven grandchildren.

