ROCFERD ADKINS 91 of West Hamlin, WV passed away; Monday, November 28, 2022 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, WV. He was born November 6, 1931 to the late Lee and Georgie Adkins. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, spending fourteen months as a soldier in the Korean War. He later moved to Ohio with his late wife, Garnet and began working for General Motors, where he retired after thirty years of service. It was during this time, on October 9, 1965, he became a born again Christian, the most important decision he would ever make.
In addition to his parents and wife Garnet, he was preceded in death by his wife; Betty, brothers; Aster, Chester, and Roscoe Adkins, sisters; Hester A. Grubb, Leona A. Dowd, Norma Bird, Lorenie Adkins, step-son; W. Wayne (Pete) Adkins.
Surviving are his step children; Janice (Ray) Adkins, Phyllis Adkins, Sharon (Eddie) Brunty, Patsy Adkins and Pat Smith, Blane (Melissa) Adkins, eight step grandchildren, thirteen step-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no funeral service. Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Ray Adkins officiating.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.