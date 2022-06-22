Robert Tyler Fleming Jun 22, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROBERT TYLER FLEMING, 28, Harts, WV, son of Robbie Fleming, died Mon., May 23, 2022, in Phuket, Thailand.Viewing noon, service 2pm Sat., June 18, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville; burial in Mann's Cem. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robert Tyler Fleming Wv Robbie Fleming Funeral Home Burial Noon Phuket Recommended for you Latest News Ga. prep running back Jordan Louie joins WVU football class of 2023 Dirty Birds sign former Marshall star Corey Bird Investigation continuing into death of Tornado man Drainpipe replaced in West Hamlin Three Rivers Avian Center wows library-goers LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Registration open for River Cities Cornhole Classic Marshall announces spring 2022 president's and dean's list students Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.