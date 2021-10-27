Robert Russell Sloan Oct 27, 2021 Oct 27, 2021 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Our precious father and grandfather, ROBERT RUSSELL SLOAN, 86, of Oak Hill, WV passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV.In keeping with his wishes Robert will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Wv Robert Russell Sloan Oak Beckley Hill Bowers Hospice House Pass Away Recommended for you Latest News LC's Smith, Shimp among leaders in Class AAA Panthers set to make first ever trip to Riverside on gridiron Lincoln County soccer season comes to an end in sectional play Poca rallies past Scott, remains unbeaten Free Adult Education services available in Hamlin BOE implementing recommendations from effectiveness review Pleasant View PSD board members resign Lincoln Schools continuing COVID protocols Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.