Our precious father and grandfather, ROBERT RUSSELL SLOAN, 86, of Oak Hill, WV passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV.

In keeping with his wishes Robert will be cremated. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, WV.

