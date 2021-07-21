ROBERT LEE “BOB” RILEY, 88, of Lewisburg, WV, passed away on July 7, 2021, at home with his wife and sons by his side.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., at Lewisburg United Methodist Church in Lewisburg, WV, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be given to HospiceCare, 1265 Maplewood Avenue Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements. Please send online condolences by visiting www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com.