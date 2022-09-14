Thank you for Reading.

Robert G. Gillenwater
ROBERT G. GILLENWATER, 82, of Wakeman, Ohio died on Monday, August 29, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on December 24, 1939 in Yawkey, West Virginia, the son of the late Guy and Louise (Cornell) Gillenwater.

Robert was a 1959 graduate of Duval High School in Griffthsville, West Virginia. Robert moved to Ohio in 1959 with his Uncle Eddy and Aunt Thelma and started his career at the Lorain Ford Plant. On May 6, 1961, he married Carol Rosecrans. They made their home in the Wakeman area and together they shared 60 years of marriage until her passing in December of 2021. Robert was a devoted employee of the Ford Motor Company where he retired in 1994. Robert spent another 20 years at the Harrison Ford auto dealership in Wellington, retiring in 2017. Robert enjoyed going to the Second Harvest Foodbank picking up food for friends and family.

