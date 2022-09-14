ROBERT G. GILLENWATER, 82, of Wakeman, Ohio died on Monday, August 29, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. Robert was born on December 24, 1939 in Yawkey, West Virginia, the son of the late Guy and Louise (Cornell) Gillenwater.
Robert was a 1959 graduate of Duval High School in Griffthsville, West Virginia. Robert moved to Ohio in 1959 with his Uncle Eddy and Aunt Thelma and started his career at the Lorain Ford Plant. On May 6, 1961, he married Carol Rosecrans. They made their home in the Wakeman area and together they shared 60 years of marriage until her passing in December of 2021. Robert was a devoted employee of the Ford Motor Company where he retired in 1994. Robert spent another 20 years at the Harrison Ford auto dealership in Wellington, retiring in 2017. Robert enjoyed going to the Second Harvest Foodbank picking up food for friends and family.
Robert enjoyed being outdoors where you could find him hunting, fishing, attending turkey shoots and auctions. He liked attending and watching car races. Robert was often found in his barn tinkering on various things. He was skilled in woodworking. Robert and Carol were their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's number one supporters, a familiar face at their various school and sporting events.
Robert is survived by his children, Dena (Eric Molesky) Gillenwater, Bobbi (Chris) Sabin of New London and Robert Gillenwater, II of Wakeman; grandchildren Derek (Hanna) Sabin, Matt (Heather) Gillenwater, Nichole (RJ) Ringer, Erica Sabin, Dustin (Tiffany Slagle) Gillenwater and Emily Gillenwater; great-grandchildren, Della, Kenna, Kolt, Myles, Riley, Vera and Lincoln; siblings, Benny (Eva) Gillenwater, Joan Harvey, Buel (Mickey) Gillenwater, Ike (Angela) Gillenwater, Ross (Debbie) Gillenwater, , Jimmy (Debbie Halstead) Gillenwater, Flora Painter, and Donnie Gillenwater all of West Virginia. We couldn't forget his beloved dog "Daisy".
In addition to his wife Carol, Robert was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Gillenwater.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1 - 4 p.m., at the Hileman Building, 2 Blake Street, New London, Ohio. A graveside service will be held by Reverend Richard McCallister on October 1, 2022 at 11 a.m., at the Beech Grove Cemetery in Yawkey, West Virginia. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Second Harvest Food Bank, 5510 Baumhart Rd, Lorain, OH 44053.