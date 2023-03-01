Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT CLAY (BUTCH PORTER),75, Branchland, WV, died peacefully Wed., Feb. 24, 2023, at home; born Feb. 2, 1948, son of late Tennessee & Dencil Pat Porter; also predeceased by: bro., Mark Porter.

Survivors: wife of 52 yrs., Edith Adkins Clay; children, Terry Clay (Elisa), Lisa Clay Adkins (Robbie), Summer Clay Nottingham (Aaron); five grandchildren; one great grandchild; bro., Bruce Porter.

