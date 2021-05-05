Thank you for Reading.

ROBERT BRENT CROSBY, 44, Branchland, WV, died suddenly at home Thur., Apr. 15, 2021, son of Robert (Jake) Crosby & Linda Bennett.

Graveside memorial service Tue., Apr. 27, 3pm, Beckelheimer Fam. Cem., Branchland, by Jason McComas.

