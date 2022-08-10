Ricky Allen Williams Aug 10, 2022 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICKY ALLEN WILLIAMS, 72, of Seth, WV passed away August 1, 2022.Service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, August 4 at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Ricky Allen Williams Seth Pass Away Funeral Home Danville Visitation Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.