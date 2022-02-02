Rickie Ray Barker Feb 2, 2022 26 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RICKIE RAY BARKER, 48, of Alum Creek, passed away at home on Sunday, January 16, 2022.He will be cremated, and no services are scheduled at this time. Cooke Funeral Home & Crematorium, Nitro is assisting Rickie’s family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ray Barker Crematorium Nitro Funeral Home Worship Alum Creek Service Pass Away Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.