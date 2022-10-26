Richard DeWayne Vance Oct 26, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RICHARD DEWAYNE VANCE, 33, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Oct. 13, 2022; born Nov. 4, 1988 son of David & Millie Eastham Vance, both of Branchland and Roxy Mae Eastham of Huntington.Private mem. service later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, served the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thur. Funeral Home Huntington Richard Dewayne Vance Hamlin Wv Son Recommended for you Latest News D'Antoni, Kinsey talk Herd in SBC Media Days (copy) No timeline given for return of Marshall’s Rasheen Ali Soccer seasons come to an end in sectional play for LC LCHS building and trades program off to busy start in 2022 BUSINESS: Carnivore BBQ part of the local landscape Multiple agencies represented at flatwater trails conference Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.