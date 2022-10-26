Thank you for Reading.

RICHARD DEWAYNE VANCE, 33, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Oct. 13, 2022; born Nov. 4, 1988 son of David & Millie Eastham Vance, both of Branchland and Roxy Mae Eastham of Huntington.

Private mem. service later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, served the family.

