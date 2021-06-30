REBECCA ANNE KNICELY, 76, of Harrisonburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021. She is survived by her much beloved husband James Knicely of Harrisonburg, VA.
Rebecca served her country for 38 years as a civilian employee with the Department of Navy. She finished her career as a staff member for the Secretary of the Navy. She was presented with the Distinguished Civilian Service Award, the Navy’s highest honorary award for civilian employees. She was a survivor of the attack on the Pentagon, September 11, 2001.
She graduated from Glenville (WV) State College. While attending Walton (WV) High School, she was chosen as a Little Kanawha Conference Princess.
Her sweet smile and face will be missed.
A funeral service was conducted June 19, 2021, in Harrisonburg.