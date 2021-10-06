Reba Dene Lucas Oct 6, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REBA DENE LUCAS, 88, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Sept. 23, 2021; born Dec. 22, 1932, dau. of late Chalmer & Ada Thompson Lucas US Postal service mail sorter..Survivors: several nieces, nephews and cousins.Viewing noon at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; 1pm graveside service Tue., Sept. 28, Miller Cem., Sweetland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Staffing shortages at critical levels for long-term care facilities, according to survey Better Business Bureau: Received a text with a surprising pandemic offer? Don’t click that link! (copy) COVID cases again on the rise A SALUTE TO THE AMERICAN PRESIDENTS Land studies on tap for Duval, Midway consolidation Superintendent hopes COVID spikes are over Sheriff Linville welcomes new deputies Multiple protest letters filed against Lincoln PSD Latest e-Edition The Lincoln journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.