Thank you for Reading.

REBA DENE LUCAS, 88, Branchland, WV, died Thur., Sept. 23, 2021; born Dec. 22, 1932, dau. of late Chalmer & Ada Thompson Lucas US Postal service mail sorter..

Survivors: several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Viewing noon at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin; 1pm graveside service Tue., Sept. 28, Miller Cem., Sweetland.

Recommended for you