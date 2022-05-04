RAYMOND SONNY CUMMINGS of Hamlin, WV, Born: August 10, 1944, Passed away: April 26, 2022 at the age of Seventy Seven years, Eight months, and Sixteen days. He was the son of the late Cleo "Coon" Cummings and Opal Lovejoy Cummings and was also preceded in death by three brothers; Eugene "Coonie" Cummings, E.J. Cummings, Bobby Cummings, four sisters; Arlene Foburg, Anna Cummings, Naomi Parks, and Betty Cummings. He was a U.S Airforce Veteran and a member of the Hamlin United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife; Barbara Cummings of Hamlin, WV, two sons; James Cleo Cummings of Huntington, WV, Paul "Jason" (Stephanie) Cummings of Hamlin, WV, eight grandchildren; Christopher (Sarah) Lawrence, Jessica (Matt) Sanchez, Renae (Shane) Hart, Donavan Cummings, Brett Cummings, Garret Cummings, Marshall Cummings, Bryson Cummings, six great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral service 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hamlin United Methodist Church with Reverend Robert Fulton officiating and Marshall Cummings, Chris Lawrence, Jessica Sanchez, Renae Hart, Donavan Cummings and Garret Cummings assisting. Internment will be at Dingess Cemetery, Myra, WV, with a Military Graveside Rites by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV. Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hamlin United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Hamlin United Methodist Church, 18 2nd Street, Hamlin, WV 25523. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.