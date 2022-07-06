Randy Mills Jul 6, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDY MILLS, 56, Branchland, WV, died Sun., June 26, 2022, at home; born Oct. 8, 1965, in Lincoln Co., WV; son of late Henry & Alma Mills; also predeceased by: sibs., Jackie Burgess, Ronnie McDonald.Survivors: ex-wife, Rhonda Brunty Mills; dau., Taylor B. Mills of Huntington; sibs., Sheila (Keith) Peyton & Kristi Clay, all of Branchland, Felicia Mills Cook & Brian (Michelle), all of Buckeye.Graveside service later date, in Watson Cem., Branchland; McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin assisted the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randy Mills Rhonda Brunty Mills Sheila Peyton Brian Taylor B. Mills Henry Recommended for you Latest News LC's Josie Bird wins Johnny Bench Award CHURCH LISTINGS LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Hamlin PK-8 named Lighthouse School LCCOP meets to discuss summer events Alum Creek Lions Club planning duck race, car show Panther Basketball Camp held for first time since 2019 Former MLB player's son commits to Marshall Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.