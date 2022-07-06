Thank you for Reading.

RANDY MILLS, 56, Branchland, WV, died Sun., June 26, 2022, at home; born Oct. 8, 1965, in Lincoln Co., WV; son of late Henry & Alma Mills; also predeceased by: sibs., Jackie Burgess, Ronnie McDonald.

Survivors: ex-wife, Rhonda Brunty Mills; dau., Taylor B. Mills of Huntington; sibs., Sheila (Keith) Peyton & Kristi Clay, all of Branchland, Felicia Mills Cook & Brian (Michelle), all of Buckeye.

Graveside service later date, in Watson Cem., Branchland; McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin assisted the family.

