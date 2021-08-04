RANDY LEE LaDUKE was born on April 13, 2021 and entered into the arms of Jesus on July 23, 2021.
We will celebrate his life 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
RANDY LEE LaDUKE was born on April 13, 2021 and entered into the arms of Jesus on July 23, 2021.
We will celebrate his life 2 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021 Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with visitation one hour prior to the service.