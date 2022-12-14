Thank you for Reading.

RANDY DALE KIRKENDOLL, 64, of Ranger, WV died November 22, 2022.

Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday December 8, 2022 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Cox Cemetery, Genoa, WV. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral.

