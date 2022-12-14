Randy Dale Kirkendoll Dec 14, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save RANDY DALE KIRKENDOLL, 64, of Ranger, WV died November 22, 2022.Funeral services 11 a.m. Thursday December 8, 2022 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, WV. The burial will be in the Cox Cemetery, Genoa, WV. Visitation one hour prior to the funeral. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Burial Ethnology Worship Cemetery Funeral Home Randy Dale Kirkendoll Funeral Service Genoa Recommended for you Latest News WVU adds versatile edge rusher to football class of 2023 Yosef named semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy LC girls drop pair to fall to 0-3 Banks and Koontz named All-State for Lincoln County LC soccer standout Jenna Gue inks with WV Tech Manchin energy permitting reform proposal that would fast-track Mountain Valley Pipeline excluded from defense bill WV has one-stop shop to apply for college financial aid; community college enrollment mixed Day by Day Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.