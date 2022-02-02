Randall Justin Ray Roberts Feb 2, 2022 29 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save RANDALL JUSTIN RAY ROBERTS, 36, Hurricane, WV, died Tue., Jan. 18, 2022. Son of Randy Roberts of Hamlin & Robin Roberts of Hurricane.Viewing 11am, noon service Sun., Jan. 23, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Karen Lynn Hughes Dunlap Franklin Dwayne Adams Southern to Offer Mining Classes LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Candidate filing period closes School Board 'Recognition Month' observed Lincoln County Schools adapting to COVID spikes COVID cases on the rise Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.