RALPH RICHARD MORGAN SR., 68, Branchland, Wv, died Tue., Aug. 31, 2021 in Cabell Huntington Hospital.Viewing 1pm, service 2pm Sat., Sept. 4, Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville; burial in Gordon Adkins Cem.