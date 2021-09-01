PJ Spencer Sep 1, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PJ SPENCER, 25, Charleston, WV, husband of Jessy, died Sun., Aug. 22, 2021.Viewing 11 a.m., noon service, Fri., Aug. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Harris Cem., Sweetland. Donations suggested to the funeral home to help offset expenses. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Clothing Expenses Charleston Pj Spencer Donation Wv Burial Recommended for you Latest News Schedule of events for the Battle of Blair Mountain Centennial 1921-2021 Behind the Second Battle of Blair Mountain Museum embraces legacy of Blair Mountain, beyond WVCHS helping the community SWVCTC offers credit for video game design LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Organization to host recovery awareness event Spring Hill Baptist Church, Union Mission gather backpacks Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.