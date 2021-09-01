Thank you for Reading.

PJ SPENCER, 25, Charleston, WV, husband of Jessy, died Sun., Aug. 22, 2021.

Viewing 11 a.m., noon service, Fri., Aug. 27, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Harris Cem., Sweetland. Donations suggested to the funeral home to help offset expenses.

Tags

Recommended for you