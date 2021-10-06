Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS JEAN TERRY 81 of West Hamlin, WV., passed away: September 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Alka and Bertha Mae McComas Slone and was also preceded in death by one infant baby

There will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.

