PHYLLIS JEAN TERRY 81 of West Hamlin, WV., passed away: September 24, 2021. She was the daughter of the late Alka and Bertha Mae McComas Slone and was also preceded in death by one infant babyThere will be a Private Family Graveside Service at Monroe Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin, WV. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.