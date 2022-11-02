Phyllis Deloris Neace Nov 2, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PHYLLIS DELORIS NEACE, 76, Ranger, WV, died Tue., Oct. 25, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital; born Nov. 3, 1945, in Ranger, dau. of late Herman and Easter Sanders.Also predeceased by: sibs., Bonnie Sanders, Sharlene Lott, Eddie, Holland & Edward Sanders; infant dau., Virginia Neace; grandson, Edward Toney.Survivors: husband, Ernest Neace; daughters, Pamela (Randy) Toney of Harts, Valery Thompson of Ranger; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.Viewing Fri. 6-9pm, 1pm service Sat., Oct. 29, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, by Ernest Vance and Bennie Dean. Burial in Edward Wayne Toney Mem. Cem., Ranger. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ranger Phyllis Deloris Neace Edward Toney Grandchild Ernest Neace Funeral Home Pamela Recommended for you Latest News Southern West Virginia Calendar CHURCH LISTINGS Lincoln County's Bird picks Indiana Senior Night festivities at Lions Club Field Riverside runs past Lincoln County, 65-12 Former Herd player Woods leads Tornadoes’ resurgence Yosef, No. 6 Marshall dominant on Senior Day Panthers rise to the regional challenge Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.