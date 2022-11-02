Thank you for Reading.

PHYLLIS DELORIS NEACE, 76, Ranger, WV, died Tue., Oct. 25, 2022, in Cabell Huntington Hospital; born Nov. 3, 1945, in Ranger, dau. of late Herman and Easter Sanders.

Also predeceased by: sibs., Bonnie Sanders, Sharlene Lott, Eddie, Holland & Edward Sanders; infant dau., Virginia Neace; grandson, Edward Toney.

