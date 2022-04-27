PHILIP HAGER III, 91, of Culloden, WV, passed away on April 19, 2022, at St. Marys Medical Center.
Philip was born in Hamlin, WV, on August 4, 1930, to Philip Hager II and Julia Yantus (Johnson) Hager. He had one sister, Mary Laughlin. He was preceded in death by four half-sisters, Madge Adkins, Pearl Vickers, Ida Mae McComas, and Edna Hauldren.
Philip will be missed by his family and is survived by his two sons, Philip (Leah) Hager IV, and John Mark Hager; his six grandchildren and their spouses, Steven Hager, Michael (Jordan) Hager, Hannah (Andrew) Mayer, Rachel (Joseph) AbuRahma, Lydia (Ethan) Strattan, and Philip Hager V. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.
Philip graduated from Greenbrier Military School in Lewisburg, WV, in 1948. He later attended Marshall College. He worked raising cattle, selling fertilizer, and other jobs until taking a job with the Agriculture Soil Conservation Service. He was the state representative for WV on the Burley Tobacco Board for many years.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Redmen, and the Oddfellows. Philip greatly enjoyed outdoor activities and taking care of his farm.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. With Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Visitation will be 11 to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.