PETER DAVID SCHEER, SR., 73, Culloden, WV, died Sun., June 19, 2022. First Miss. Bapt. Ch., Culloden member.

Survivors: sis., Donna Sigler of Largo, FL; children, Patricia (Scott) Todd of Honobia, OK, Peter Scheer, Jr of Hurricane; 5 each grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

A memorial service time will be announced in the near future.

