PENELOPE MARIE SAUL, 61, Sumerco, WV, died Fri., Oct. 15, 2021; born Nov. 11, 1959, dau. of late Orville (Buster) & Norma Roberts.

Survivors: husband of 43 years, Rick Saul; sons, Derrick (Miranda) and Jarrod (Emily); two grandchildren; sibs., Alan (Sherry) Roberts, Patty (Randy) Coy, and Angie (Jason).

Graveside service and burial 1pm, Thur., Oct. 21, in Donel C. Kinnard State Veterans Cem., Dunbar, by Richard McCallister.

