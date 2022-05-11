PAULINE BELL, 89, Julian, WV went to her heavenly home on April 24, 2022 after a long illness. She was surround by her loved ones who will continue to honor her by living their lives to the fullest.
The simplest pleasures brought joy to her: flowers, her birds, doing puzzles, but mostly her family and her babies. She was a very quiet person and never said anything bad about anyone. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and a friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dell and Lillian Hager; her first husband Earl Pauley and her second husband Russel Bell; brothers Howard Hager and Carl Hager; sister Judy Angel; and son-in-law Bobby Pauley.
She leaves behind a daughter, Madeline (friend Leon Redman); son, Ricky (Julia) Pauley both of Turtle Creek; her grandkids; Teressa Nelson, Robbie (Angie) Pauley, Crystal (Bucky) Fowler and Tabitha (Rob) Pauley; great grandkids, Christopher "Mickey" Smith, Blake Smith, Sidney Gillenwater, Hailee Sorrell, Syvada Workman, and Lily Pauley; brothers, Frankie, Freddie (Jean), George, Bill (Janet) Hager; sisters, Nadine Burgess, Christine Pauley and Sandy Wilburn. She had a host of nieces and nephews whom she called herself "Ma-Maw" to all.
The family wants to thank Kanawha Hospice, and a special thank you to Melanie Martin for all her help as well as the caring she showed toward the family.
Funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV with Calvin Jackson and Harley Egnor officiating. Burial will follow in Danville Memorial Park, Indian Grave Road, Danville, WV.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.