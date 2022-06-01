Paulette Varney Snidow Jun 1, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAULETTE VARNEY SNIDOW, 67, Alum Creek, WV, died Fri., May 20, 2022; born September 5, 1954.Viewing Tue., May 24, noon, 1pm service Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes; burial at Tyler Mountain Mem. Gdns., Cross Lanes. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Tyler Mountain Burial Paulette Varney Snidow Alum Creek Wv Viewing Recommended for you Latest News T.J. Johnson gets second chance with USFL's New Orleans Breakers Bell eager to improve academics as BOE member LCHS celebrates Class of 2022 grads Lincoln BOE approves budget Fire Fest to raise funds for local VFD Sprinkler mishap damages LCHS gym floor LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS Boone Memorial expands mental health services Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.