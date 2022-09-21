Thank you for Reading.

PAULA LOIS ELLISON, 56, Hamlin, WV, died Wed., Sept. 7, 2022, at home.

Survivors: parents, Evelyn ( step- Eugene) Ball; son, Joe (Melissa) Pauley; sibs., Diana Coffman, Patty (Howard) Pauley, Matt (Katye) Pauley; two grandchildren.

