PAUL DAVID MAYS, 80, of Culloden, WV completed his earthly journey and entered heaven gates on June 14, 2022.

Graveside service Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 1pm., at Highlawn Memory Gardens mausoleum, Chapmanville, WV.Koontz Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.

