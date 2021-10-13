Paul Creighton Oct 13, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PAUL CREIGHTON, 77, Tornado, WV, died Wed., Sept. 29, 2021.To honor his wishes, no service held. Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans served the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Tornado Paul Creighton Funeral Home Wish Wv Curry Recommended for you Latest News No. 16 Panthers fall to Hurricane 34-6 LCHS boys soccer squad tops Mingo Central on senior night Florida man facing second-degree murder charges in W.Va. shooting Controversy continues regarding private employer COVID vaccine mandates Lincoln County's Haleigh Adkins verbally commits to Miami (Ohio) Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Thompson confirmed as U.S. Attorney Trick-or-treat times set for Lincoln County Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.