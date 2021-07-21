On Monday, July 12, 2021, PATSY ANN WINGO (née Christian) died at the age of 85 in her WV home in Lewisburg. She is survived by her four sisters, Juanita, Virginia, Betty, and Charlotte, and her brother, Darius.
She had the pleasure of meeting and interviewing many famous individuals in that role but her fondest one was with Pearl S. Buck, Pulitzer and Nobel Prize winning author. But most importantly, she made lifetime friends and met her future husband at the resort. Together she and Walter mortgaged their home to the SBA and sold her U.S. savings bonds to create Walter H. Wingo - Fine Jewelry which serviced the needs of hotel guests through the late 20th century.
A memorial service will be held August 28, 2021 at noon at the Old Stone Presbyterian Church in Lewisburg, WV with a reception following immediately afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lewisburg Foundation’s Flowers Forever fund in Patsy’s name. Donations should be sent to the Lewisburg Foundation 674 Church ST Lewisburg, WV 24901. The foundation can be contacted at (304) 647-3520 to answer questions concerning their community beautification mission.
Patsy will be interned with her husband and eternal dance partner, Walter, in the Sarasota National Cemetery this Fall on a date to be determined.
Wallace & Wallace Funeral Home in Lewisburg is in charge of arrangements.
