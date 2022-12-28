Thank you for Reading.

Patricia ”Peggy” Madden
SYSTEM

PATRICIA "PEGGY" MADDEN, 89 of Alum Creek, WV went to her Heavenly Home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

She was born on May 21, 1933 (one of eleven children) to Roy and Donnie (Adkins) Linville in Cameo, WV. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband and love of her life, Bobby Madden and son, Mark Madden.

Tags

Recommended for you