Patricia “Pat” Jeanett Hicks

PATRICIA "PAT" JEANETTE (ADKINS) HICKS, 89, of Upper Mud River Road, Branchland, WV passed away on June 18th 2022 with all her living children by her side.
Daughter, sister, wife, mother of 9 children (all born within an 11 year span), teacher, advocate for education and Teachers Union participation, local politician and 2nd Mother to many friends and family members. She led a full and well-lived life. Her sense of humor and laugh will be well remembered.
How to sum up such a life is challenging. Pat knew how to love and be loved.
She was born on September 20, 1932 to Walter and Fannie Adkins. The farm on Fez Creek Road was her hearth and home. She grew up on this farm and raised her children there also.
A beautiful laugh. She loved her entire family with her whole heart. She loved to cook for family and friends. Her fried chicken was the best and many others will agree.
Pat was preceded in death by her husband Donald Dexter Hicks (49 years of marriage) and oldest son, Matthew Gregory. In addition, her siblings: Walter Jr, Ruth (Adkins) Lovejoy, Geneva (Adkins) Reed, Lewis Delano"Laney" and Dana "Wise". One granddaughter Stephanie Lynn.
She is survived by her remaining 8 children: Dawnetta Sue (Michael) Burns; Samuel Allen, Gail Ann (Scott) Stapleton, Lisa Alene (Eric) Northwood, Rena Paulette (William) Gesner, Daniel Lee (Antonio), Joseph Marchant and Millicent Jean (Alvin) Frias.
Her 8 grandchildren: Christopher Scott (Macy) Stapleton, William Robert Gesner, Matthew Phillip Stapleton, Steven Daniel Gesner, Jeanne Rochelle (Jonathan) Zirlott, Alicia Dawn Frias, Michael Javier Frias and Sarah Raquel Frias.
Her 5 Great grandchildren: Ethan Lane Stapleton, Miles Edward Stapleton, Bryce Christopher Stapleton, Charlie Rae Zirlott, William Zirlott.
She is also survived by her brothers Waldo (Betty) Adkins, Carl "Fisher" (Sharon) Adkins and one sister Rowena Bonde. There are many nieces and nephews, extended family, neighbors and friends that will miss her surely.
After her youngest child started kindergarten, Pat started working for the Lincoln County Board of Education as a Teacher's Aide. At the same time, she enrolled at Marshall University Teachers College and took night classes for 10 years to earn her BS in Education. After becoming a teacher, she continued her pursuit of higher education and completed her Master of Education plus 45 during her tenure as a teacher. She taught children all over the county; she loved education and was passionate about instilling the importance of education in her students, teaching the 3Rs and taking her students on nature hikes to teach them the different trees and wildflowers of West Virginia.
After retirement, Pat began a hobby of making quits by hand. Her success in this pursuit includes designing and making her own patterns. She patiently made a quilt for each of her children (sometimes more) and grandchildren.
In addition to quilting, Pat continued to substitute teach and after retirement traveled across the country and globe. She was always ready for a road trip to anywhere someone was willing to go; always the pleasant and fun companion - a real keeper as a travel buddy. Her travels took her as far away as Australia, New Zealand, Alaska, the Caribbean, England, and Scotland.
Toward the end of her life, she enjoyed good company, a good fire, a good western and a bowl of cornbread and buttermilk.
How lucky were we, she was our Mother.
The funeral service will be at 2pm, Tuesday, June 21 at Bethel Baptist Church, Sias, WV with Todd Pauley officiating. Interment will follow at Goldbury Cemetery, Sias, WV. Funeral services provided by Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com