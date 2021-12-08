Thank you for Reading.

PATRICIA ELLEN STRICKLAND, 60, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, Patricia will be cremated and there will be no services.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.

