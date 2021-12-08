Patricia Ellen Strickland Dec 8, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PATRICIA ELLEN STRICKLAND, 60, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at CAMC Memorial Hospital. In keeping with her wishes, Patricia will be cremated and there will be no services.Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Patricia Ellen Strickland Condolence Charleston Funeral Home Wv Camc Memorial Hospital Curry Recommended for you Latest News New coach brings new energy to Lady Hornets program New coach, new era begins for Lady Tide hoops Lady Hawks hope to improve with youthful team Lady Panthers have sights set on going back-to-back in 2021-2022 Lincoln County girls look to continue success on the hardwood Pirates eye run to Rupp with roster loaded with talent New look Logan has same goal: reach the state tourney Mingo Central returns bevy of experience for 2021-22 season Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.