PAMELA DAWN HESS, 47, Gallipolis Ferry, WV, died unexpectedly Thur., July 21, 2022, at home; born July 31, 1974, dau. of Barbara of Alum Creek & Ralph Hess.

Add'l. survivors: dau., Stavan Walker (Hannah) of Lima, OH; sibs., Jennifer Hess; bro., Joseph Hess, both of Alum Creek, WV, granddau., Trinity Walker.

