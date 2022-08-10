Pamela Dawn Hess Aug 10, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PAMELA DAWN HESS, 47, Gallipolis Ferry, WV, died unexpectedly Thur., July 21, 2022, at home; born July 31, 1974, dau. of Barbara of Alum Creek & Ralph Hess.Add'l. survivors: dau., Stavan Walker (Hannah) of Lima, OH; sibs., Jennifer Hess; bro., Joseph Hess, both of Alum Creek, WV, granddau., Trinity Walker.Arrangements incomplete by Deal Funeral Home, Pt. Pleasant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wv Alum Creek Joseph Hess Pamela Dawn Hess Stavan Walker Barbara Gallipolis Ferry Recommended for you Latest News Local teams scrambling for equipment Slew of newcomers helping Herd in different ways LINCOLN COUNTY RECORDS New BOE members brought up to speed on State of Emergency Commission approves funding for water project Students round out summer with Back-to-School Carnival Health Department to conduct free clinic Aug. 11 BACK IN TIME Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.