PAMELA ANN MULLINS, 52, Branchland, WV, died Sun., June 5, 2022.Survivors: husband, Jeffery Scott Mullins; dau. Journey Mullins; in-laws, Ronnie & Judy Mullins, all of Branchland.Viewing 6-8pm Fri., June 10; noon service Sat., June 11, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland.