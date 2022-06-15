Thank you for Reading.

PAMELA ANN MULLINS, 52, Branchland, WV, died Sun., June 5, 2022.

Survivors: husband, Jeffery Scott Mullins; dau. Journey Mullins; in-laws, Ronnie & Judy Mullins, all of Branchland.

Viewing 6-8pm Fri., June 10; noon service Sat., June 11, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin; burial in Green Valley Cem., Branchland.

