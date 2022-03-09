Olive DeWitt Mar 9, 2022 10 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OLIVE DeWITT, 98, Tornado, WV, has died.Survivors: son, Robert Pridy of TX; granddau. Lydia Barker; one great granddau.; sis., Patricia Williams.Graveside service 11am Mon., Feb. 28, Cunningham Mem. Pk., by Josh Bailey, assisted by Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Survivor Robert Pridy Tornado Pk. Wv Funeral Home Tx Recommended for you Latest News Nester shines again as Marshall softball takes two Guyan Valley Lady Wildcats finish undefeated on hardwood Harts Middle wins LBC championship Marshall men fall to WKU 78-69 Mountaineers finish off TCU 70-64 Lincoln County football coaches meets with returning, incoming players Commission signs MOU in opioid suit COVID-19 no longer continuing topic for BOE meetings Latest e-Edition Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.