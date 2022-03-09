Thank you for Reading.

OLIVE DeWITT, 98, Tornado, WV, has died.

Survivors: son, Robert Pridy of TX; granddau. Lydia Barker; one great granddau.; sis., Patricia Williams.

Graveside service 11am Mon., Feb. 28, Cunningham Mem. Pk., by Josh Bailey, assisted by Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans.

