Okey C. Justice Sep 14, 2022

OKEY C. JUSTICE, 72, Madison, WV, died Fri., Sept. 2, 2022, in CAMC, Mem. Div. Hosp., Charleston; predeceased by wife, Roberta; parents, Gilbert & Macel Justice; sibs., Ernie, Boyd, & Londis, Margie, Mabel, & Vadie. A coal miner.Survivors: children, Lora (Greg) Cochran, Okey Justice, Jr., Nichole Workman, & Wendy (Eric) Boggess; sibs., Kessell (Shirley) Justice, Artina Pauley; 12 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.Per his wishes, cremation; no services scheduled. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek assisted.