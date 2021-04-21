NORRIS "BUD" LUCAS, of Hamlin, WV was born on September 3, 1933 and passed away April 10, 2021 at the age of Eighty Seven years, Seven months and Seven days. He was the son of the late Wendell Walter Lucas and Lillian Browning Lucas and was also preceeded in death by his wife; Anna Faye Lucas, one granddaughter; Kristen Prichard, two brothers; Greg Lucas and Jerry Lucas and one sister; Lois Lucas. He was a retired School Teacher from the Lincoln County Board of Eductation and was Special Forces in the U.S. Army and National Guards after retiring. He was also a member of the American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV.
He is survived by two daughters; Leslie Lucas of Hamlin, WV and Elaine Prichard of West Hamlin, WV, one stepson; Eddie (Tammy) Lucas of West Hamlin, WV and one stepdaughter; Lenora (Sam) Kitts of Hurricane, WV, two brothers; Kenny (Pansy) Lucas of West Hamlin, WV and Carl (Sharon) Lucas of Huntington, WV, three sisters; Debra Rowsey of Charleston, WV, Sheila Adkins of Barboursville, WV and Regina Mayne of Charleston, WV, one grandchild; Kait Pritchard, one great grandchild; Luna Barriteau, five step children; Matthew Lucas, Olivia Dean, Taylor Lucas, Seth Lucas and Alex Bartolomeo and four step great grandchildren; Lucas, Gavin, Kaeleigh and Addison.
Funeral Service was 11 a.m., Wednesday, April 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV with Rev. Jerry Sponaugle officiating, Military Rites will be performed by American Legion Post #111, Hamlin, WV. Visitation was 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday, April 13 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV.