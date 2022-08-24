Thank you for Reading.

NORMAN RICHARD WINTERS, Jr., 65, Alkol, WV, formerly of Poca, died Tue., Aug. 16, 2022, at home, son of late Norman and Anna Winters. A 1975 grad. of Poca High School and an Artist.

Survivors: wife Cheryl Winters; dau., Melissa Jo Lemon; two stepchildren; a grandson; sisters, Norma Ernest, Anita Crites, Brenda & Sherry Winters.

