Norman Richard Winters Jr. Aug 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORMAN RICHARD WINTERS, Jr., 65, Alkol, WV, formerly of Poca, died Tue., Aug. 16, 2022, at home, son of late Norman and Anna Winters. A 1975 grad. of Poca High School and an Artist.Survivors: wife Cheryl Winters; dau., Melissa Jo Lemon; two stepchildren; a grandson; sisters, Norma Ernest, Anita Crites, Brenda & Sherry Winters.No service; burial in Haven of Rest Mem. Gdns., Red House. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Poca High School Cheryl Winters Brenda Norman Richard Winters Jr. Stepchild Norma Ernest Melissa Jo Lemon Recommended for you Latest News Alum Creek Lions Club hosts annual car show TriRiver Transit announces Passenger Appreciation Week BACK IN TIME DAY-BY-DAY Arms looking to reload at Man Chapmanville using late 2021 momentum for 2022 success Experience, hunger lead Logan into 2022 season Phelps pushing forward despite low numbers in 2022 Latest e-Edition The Lincoln Journal To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.