NORMA LEE FRIEND,90, Cynthiana, KY, formerly of Tornado, WV, died Mon., July 4, 2022, in Cynthiana.

In Norma's honor, memorial graveside service noon Sat., Oct. 29, Clay Mem. Gdns., Clay, WV. Greene-Robertson Funeral Home, assisted the family.

