NETTIE YVONNE LAMBERT, 69, Branchland, WV, mother of Harry Ray Hager of Branchland and Belinda Doneff of Hamlin, died Sun., May 2, 2021.

Viewing noon, Thur., May 6, Koontz Funeral Home; burial in Adkins Hager Cem., Branchland.

