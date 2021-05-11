NETTIE YVONNE LAMBERT, 69, Branchland, WV, mother of Harry Ray Hager of Branchland and Belinda Doneff of Hamlin, died Sun., May 2, 2021.
Viewing noon, Thur., May 6, Koontz Funeral Home; burial in Adkins Hager Cem., Branchland.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.
NETTIE YVONNE LAMBERT, 69, Branchland, WV, mother of Harry Ray Hager of Branchland and Belinda Doneff of Hamlin, died Sun., May 2, 2021.
Viewing noon, Thur., May 6, Koontz Funeral Home; burial in Adkins Hager Cem., Branchland.