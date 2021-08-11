NANCY MAY McCORMICK, 78, of Sod passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Per Nancy’s wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no service. Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek is assisting the family with arrangements.
