NANCY MAY McCORMICK, 78, Sod, WV, died Thur., Aug. 5, 2021, in Hubbard Hospice House; widow of Charles McCormick.

Survivors: children, Cindy (Gary) & Homer (Laurie) McCormick; grandchildren, Robert & Curtis McCormick, Loyd (Terrina) Jr., Jason (Jamie), Jeremy & Nicholas Adkins; five great grandchildren.

Per Nancy’s wishes, cremation & no service.

