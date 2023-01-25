Thank you for Reading.

NANCY LOU NAPIER, 80, Ranger, WV, died Sun., Jan. 15, 2023; born Jan. 1, 1943, in Braeholm, WV, dau. of late Vaughn and Ella Hager Cummings.

Survivors: son, Tim Napier; three each grandchildren & great grandchildren; sister, Janice Cox.

