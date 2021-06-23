MYRTLE WILLIAMSON TAYLOR, 88, Milton, WV died Sun., June 13, 2021 at home; born May 7, 1933, dau. of late Jeremiah and Della Wiley Williamson; widow of Samuel Ivan Taylor; also predeceased by: sibs., Garnet Freeman. Grethel Wiley, Otho, O’Dell, Terry & Hallie Williamson; great granddau., Jaylen Taylor. Kiahs Creek UBC member.
Survivors: children, Martha Marcum of Tuscaloosa, AL, Dreama Neace (Jerry) of Milton, Jerry (Kerrie) of Hawthorne, FL & Timothy Taylor (Beverly) of Kiahsville; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren.
Viewing 6-8pm Wed. Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, 11am service Thur., June 17, by Lonnie Wiley; burial in Taylor Cem., Kiahsville.