Minister DANNY S. DAILEY, 65, Barboursville, WV, died Tue., May 25, 2021; born August 6, 1955, son of late Mary Stowers Dailey (J.O.) Midkiff and Johnie Dailey. Husband 45+ yrs. To Sherlene Dailey, Member of Camp Branch UBC, later moved his membership closer home to Gethsemane UBC. Ordained June 1st, 1984, minister with Bethlehem Assoc., pastored five churches and preached at many others. Earned teaching degree from Marshall University in Math & Science and Master’s Degree in Technology. He started working for Lincoln Co. BOE in 1987.
Viewing 6-8pm Fri., Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, 11am service Sat., May 29 by Steve Nida, Lee Fraley, Winford Winters; burial in White Chapel Mem. Gdns.